Phoenix Suns host Road Game Rallies at Footprint Center during playoff run

Tickets for the rallies for games 3 and 4 in the series against the Los Angeles Clippers are on sale now
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 14, 2023
PHOENIX — As the Suns start another chase for an NBA championship, the team has announced it is bringing back its Road Game Rallies at the Footprint Center.

The Suns will face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Tickets for the first two games can be purchased now.

The rallies will again feature live entertainment from Suns dancers, the Hype Squad and live music with Suns DJs while the game plays on the arena's video board.

More games will become available as the Suns move deeper into the postseason.

Tickets for the rallies during games 3 and 4 are $10 each, and you can get them on the team's website.

All tickets are general admission and seats throughout the arena will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

