Phoenix Suns playoff tickets on sale for first two games against LA Clippers

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs!

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 in Phoenix are now on sale.

The Suns hold the fourth seed in the Western Conference and the Clippers hold the fifth seed.

The Suns come into the playoffs with a roster that has yet to learn its full potential because of injuries since the team acquired Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal. Despite that, with Kevin Durant on the floor, the Suns were 8-0 in the regular season.

This is the third season in a row that the Suns will be in the playoffs, after losing in the NBA Finals in the 2020-2021 season and a Conference Semifinals elimination in 2021-2022.

ABC15 will broadcast several NBA Playoff games including the NBA Finals! Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will air Saturday on ABC15 at 5:30 p.m.

Game 1 is set for Sunday. A time and TV network have not been released yet.