Live updates: Track Sun Devils, Wildcats, and Lopes in NCAA Tournament

March Madness is back! State 48 is making its presence known this year by having three universities in the tournament.

Arizona State:

The Sun Devils finished the regular season at 22-12, ranking them fifth in the Pac-12. ASU is led by Head Coach, Bobby Hurley, who won two national championships at Duke in 1991 and 1992.

Sun Devils are one of eight teams playing the early "play-in" games. If they win, they will face No. 6 TCU on Friday.

Game details: Nevada vs Arizona State

Wednesday, 3/15, at 6:10 p.m. on truTV

Arizona State responds with a big 13-0 run to jump out to a 10 point lead 👀#MarchMadness @SunDevilHoops pic.twitter.com/SO2q17Cwum — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

🚨 The Madness is about to begin 🚨 pic.twitter.com/8VTIF1IC72 — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) March 16, 2023

University of Arizona:

Many analysts project the Wildcats to make a run this year. U of A finished the year at 28-6, and by beating UCLA for the Pac-12 Championship. Although the Wildcats have proved themselves in their conference, they have not hoisted the big trophy since 1997, making it over a quarter of a century since the Wildcats won the NCAA tournament. If they win Thursday, they will face the winner of the Missouri vs Utah State game.

Game details: Princeton vs Arizona

Thursday, 3/16, at 1:10 p.m. on TNT

Grand Canyon University:

The Lopes made their way into the big dance by going 24-11 on the season and winning their conference tournament. This is the tenth year GCU has been a division 1 program since joining the WAC in 2013. This is their second appearance in the NCAA tournament. If the Lopes win Friday, they will face the winner of the TCU vs Arizona State/Nevada game.

Game details: GCU vs Gonzaga

Friday, 3/17, at 4:35 p.m. on truTV