Live updates: Track Sun Devils, Wildcats, and Lopes in NCAA Tournament

P12 Arizona Arizona St Basketball
Chase Stevens/AP
Arizona State forward Alonzo Gaffney (32) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Posted at 5:57 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 22:23:50-04

March Madness is back! State 48 is making its presence known this year by having three universities in the tournament.

Arizona State:

The Sun Devils finished the regular season at 22-12, ranking them fifth in the Pac-12. ASU is led by Head Coach, Bobby Hurley, who won two national championships at Duke in 1991 and 1992.
Sun Devils are one of eight teams playing the early "play-in" games. If they win, they will face No. 6 TCU on Friday.

Game details: Nevada vs Arizona State
Wednesday, 3/15, at 6:10 p.m. on truTV

7:07 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

5:45 p.m.

University of Arizona:

Many analysts project the Wildcats to make a run this year. U of A finished the year at 28-6, and by beating UCLA for the Pac-12 Championship. Although the Wildcats have proved themselves in their conference, they have not hoisted the big trophy since 1997, making it over a quarter of a century since the Wildcats won the NCAA tournament. If they win Thursday, they will face the winner of the Missouri vs Utah State game.

Game details: Princeton vs Arizona
Thursday, 3/16, at 1:10 p.m. on TNT

Grand Canyon University:

The Lopes made their way into the big dance by going 24-11 on the season and winning their conference tournament. This is the tenth year GCU has been a division 1 program since joining the WAC in 2013. This is their second appearance in the NCAA tournament. If the Lopes win Friday, they will face the winner of the TCU vs Arizona State/Nevada game.

Game details: GCU vs Gonzaga
Friday, 3/17, at 4:35 p.m. on truTV

