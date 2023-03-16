Sun Devil fans pumped after ASU win over Nevada's Wolf Pack

Arizona State University fans certainly enjoyed themselves at watch parties and local bars, seeing ASU take down Nevada's Wolf Pack.

The crowd inside the Boondocks in Tempe brought the energy.

"This is the first time we've been in the tournament since I have been ASU. So, this is a definitely a big game for us. It's like our Super Bowl,” said ASU Senior Cameron McGee.

ABC15 chatted with McGee and his friends near the end of the game's first half.

"This, honestly, is like a picture-perfect half for us. I haven't seen ASU play like this all season. So, the fact we squeaked into this tournament, and we are playing this good I am excited for the round of 64 if we make it there,” added McGee.

Now that the team has advanced, ASU Senior Mike Nelson hopes it just keeps getting better from here.

"The past couple of seasons have been anything, but great. I think this is a move in a good direction,” added Nelson.

At the Sun Devils' football stadium, students celebrating achievements in innovation stepped aside to watch the game inside the Founder's Club.

"I am from Illinois, so kind of always watched the Illini [Illinois] basketball team. They were doing good for a bit and kind of fell off. Now, I am in college I am super-excited to root for ASU,” said ASU Freshman Lyndi Bressner.

Bressner is soaking it all in.

ASU Senior Andrew Kalthoff says he is so energized he can't wait to see what 11th seed ASU does against 6th seed TCU.

"Oh, it's through the roof. If there wasn't a ceiling on this building, I would be through the roof right now,” said Kalthoff.

Dominating the first game, he says, is a great start to ASU's tournament journey.

