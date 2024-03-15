LIVE UPDATES: Valley storm causes delays, cancellations at several spring training games Friday

PHOENIX — A March storm bringing significant rainfall and thunder has impacted several spring training games Friday afternoon.

We're tracking live radar and video across the Valley. Watch the latest in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Track the latest game updates below:

2:25 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds home game against the Royals has been canceled.

The Colorado Rockies home game against the Rangers has been canceled.

2:15 p.m.

The Oakland A's home game against the Giants will resume play at 2:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks road game against the Brewers has been canceled.

Today's game has been canceled due to inclement weather. 😭 https://t.co/lw0ToebI9e — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 15, 2024

The LA Angels home game against the Mariners has been canceled.

Today's #LAASpring game has been canceled. 🌧️



Please visit https://t.co/ePTNbuXpWo for our rainout ticket policy. pic.twitter.com/QRO9CwwYip — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 15, 2024

The Oakland A's home game against the SF Giants has been delayed but no official cancellation has been announced.

The Cincinnati Reds home game against the Royals has been delayed but no official cancellation has been announced.

The Colorado Rockies home game against the Rangers has been delayed but no official cancellation has been announced.