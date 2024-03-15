Watch Now
Sports

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Valley storm causes delays, cancellations at several spring training games Friday

The D-backs game against the Brewers has been canceled
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 17:23:39-04

PHOENIX — A March storm bringing significant rainfall and thunder has impacted several spring training games Friday afternoon.

We're tracking live radar and video across the Valley. Watch the latest in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Track the latest game updates below:

2:25 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds home game against the Royals has been canceled.

The Colorado Rockies home game against the Rangers has been canceled.

2:15 p.m.

The Oakland A's home game against the Giants will resume play at 2:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks road game against the Brewers has been canceled.

The LA Angels home game against the Mariners has been canceled.

The Oakland A's home game against the SF Giants has been delayed but no official cancellation has been announced.

The Cincinnati Reds home game against the Royals has been delayed but no official cancellation has been announced.

The Colorado Rockies home game against the Rangers has been delayed but no official cancellation has been announced.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo