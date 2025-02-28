LINEUP: NCAA basketball, NBA, and NHL games all on ABC15 and AZ61 this weekend!

It's a busy season in the sports world and a full lineup of games will be on ABC15 and Arizona 61 over the weekend!

The action starts Saturday morning with a big SEC and Top 25 college basketball matchup as the top-ranked Auburn Tigers head to Lexington to take on #17 Kentucky Wildcats. Tipoff from Rupp Arena is set for 11 a.m. and you can watch it all on ABC15.

Following that game, we'll head to Pittsburgh for some hockey action as the Boston Bruins face the Penguins.

Saturday night, we will have NBA action on ABC15 from the City of Brotherly Love as the Golden State Warriors square off with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Also Saturday night on AZ 61, the Utah Hockey Club hits the rink when they play host to the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop from Salt Lake City is set for 7 p.m.

On Sunday, we'll have a huge NBA matchup on ABC15 as the reigning champion Boston Celtics welcome Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to TD Garden. The matinee tipoff is set for 11 a.m.

Then that night, if you don't want to watch the Oscars, the Vegas Golden Knights will welcome the New Jersey Devils for their second game in two days. Gametime from Sin City is set for 6 p.m., and you can watch all of the action on AZ 61!