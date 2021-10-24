Kliff Kingsbury tests negative for COVID-19, cleared to coach against Houston Texans

PHOENIX — It's Game 7 and Kliff Kingsbury is back on the sidelines.

The Arizona Cardinals head coach received a second straight negative COVID-19 test Sunday morning, clearing him to coach the team against the Texans at State Farm Stadium, the organization announced Sunday.

Coach Kingsbury has been cleared to return, per NFL COVID protocols.



Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, who also tested positive last week with Kingsbury, was cleared and took part in practice Friday.

Kingsbury was not able to travel to Cleveland with the team after testing positive for the virus last week.

The Cardinals still managed to pull a win and remained the NFL's final undefeated team by beating the Cleveland Browns 37-14.

Three players are still out due to health protocols: linebacker Chandler Jones and defensive linemen Corey Peters and Zach Allen.

The team is looking to match the franchise's best all-time start at 7-0 as they face the Texans this afternoon.