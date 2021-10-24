Watch
Kliff Kingsbury tests negative for COVID-19, cleared to coach against Houston Texans

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2021, file photo, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury walks on the field before the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif. Kingsbury and an assistant coach and a player will miss the Cardinals' game Sunday at Cleveland after testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 9:58 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 12:58:52-04

PHOENIX — It's Game 7 and Kliff Kingsbury is back on the sidelines.

The Arizona Cardinals head coach received a second straight negative COVID-19 test Sunday morning, clearing him to coach the team against the Texans at State Farm Stadium, the organization announced Sunday.

Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, who also tested positive last week with Kingsbury, was cleared and took part in practice Friday.

Kingsbury was not able to travel to Cleveland with the team after testing positive for the virus last week.

The Cardinals still managed to pull a win and remained the NFL's final undefeated team by beating the Cleveland Browns 37-14.

Three players are still out due to health protocols: linebacker Chandler Jones and defensive linemen Corey Peters and Zach Allen.

The team is looking to match the franchise's best all-time start at 7-0 as they face the Texans this afternoon.

