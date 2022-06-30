Kevin Durant lists Phoenix Suns as a preferred trade destination, per ESPN

PHOENIX — Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has reportedly requested a trade from the team, and has listed the Phoenix Suns as one of his preferred destinations, per a report from ESPN.

The ESPN report also listed the Miami Heat as another preferred choice for Durant.

If the Phoenix Suns were to attempt to make a trade for Durant, they would have to undoubtedly give up several of the team's top players and future draft pick selections for Brooklyn to even entertain an offer.

After a shaky end to the 2021-2022 season, and perceived friction with the team, Deandre Ayton would most likely be a part of a trade if the Suns were to offer one.

The Suns, though, have to decide if shaking up a team that went to the NBA Finals two seasons ago, and then had the NBA's best record last season, is worth landing Durant.

Durant, 33, currently has four years left on his contract and is largely considered one of the top five players in the NBA, if not top three. Last season he averaged nearly 30 points per game, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.