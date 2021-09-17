'Just another game', Patrick Peterson returns to Arizona against Cardinals Sunday

Coming off a dominating season-opening win at Tennessee, the Arizona Cardinals return home in week two, with the entire Red Sea back in the building for the first time in two years. Oh yeah, and Patrick Peterson's return, this time donning Viking purple.

"Sunday will be another game for me, it's just the next game on the schedule," Peterson said Thursday. "Obviously, it's my old team, but I'm treating it like another game on the schedule.

That may be what he's saying on game week, but you know Peterson wants to prove a point in his return to State Farm Stadium, against the organization that he made eight Pro Bowl's with and was twice named All-Pro. The same organization, he said months ago on his podcast, that he felt didn't appreciate him.

"Obviously, Pat was a great player for a long time and his teammates here love him," said Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. "Hopefully, for both sides, it's the next game and that's what it should be about."

Try as they may to make it like any other game.

"It's going to be weird having him back in the stadium not wearing the Cardinals red, obviously," said Justin Pugh.

Seeing him in a different jersey is one thing. Seeing P2 and K1 on the field at the same time going against each other is another.

"Probably going to be a little weird, but you know, I love Pat, so I can't wait," said Kyler Murray. "He's a competitor, one of the best to ever do it, so I'm excited."

"Me and him (Murray) did have a great relationship while I was there," said Peterson. "I haven't talked to him since the start of training camp, but I'm sure there'll be a little jawing at each other here come Sunday for sure."

What everyone is looking forward to though, is seeing the frequent battle between Peterson and DeAndre Hopkins.

"There's only one time I ever wished I could watch the receiver, and that was the second time where Odell Beckham Jr. and Josh Norman played. That was the only other time," recalled Pugh. "I was jealous. I was jealous I didn't get to see what was going on out there. This will probably be another game that I'm jealous."

It's going to be a little bit of a chess match whenever I have opportunities to go up against him," Peterson said. "Should be a fun game, should be a fun matchup whenever we do have an opportunity to match up."

As for how he thinks he will be received by the Red Sea upon his return?

"I'm not expecting anything. If it comes, you know, I would definitely welcome it, but at the end of the day, this is a week two game that I'm trying to prepare for and help my guys be in the best position possible to go out there and get the W."