JJ Watt on possibility of playing Monday: 'Whatever [is] physically possible'

GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt is expected to officially join team practice for the first time in months Thursday after suffering a dislocated shoulder as well as a torn labrum, bicep, and rotator cuff.

The move comes ahead of the Arizona Cardinals Super Wild Card matchup against the L.A. Rams on ABC15 Monday evening.

Watt suffered the injury in October while the Cardinals were playing the Houston Texans. At the time, his shoulder injury was thought to be potentially season-ending, but the Cardinals never lost hope.

Watt told media members Wednesday that the first thing he looked at was their four to six-month timeline and when that would allow him to be back on the field.

“Where does four to six months lead me?” Watt recalled. “And how the hell can I get back faster than that to get back out there with the guys?”

Watt has dramatically outpaced the timeline he was given and has been slowly working with coaches and trainers to get back with the team.

Depending on how Watt’s shoulder reacts Thursday, we could see the five-time Pro Bowl player back on the field against the Rams.

"If there is an opportunity to get back on the field and to be with your guys and to win football games you're going to do whatever physically possible to do that,” Watt said. “That's my mentality."