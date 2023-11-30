Watch Now
JJ Watt breaks news that Zach Ertz was released by the Arizona Cardinals

The team later confirmed the news minutes later
Posted at 11:05 AM, Nov 30, 2023
PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals have released tight end Zach Ertz, according to... JJ Watt.

JJ Watt, who also played for the Cardinals, took to social media to make the announcement, poking fun at ESPN insider Adam Schefter in the process.

The Cardinals later confirmed the announcement, saying they also signed defensive lineman Ben Stille.

The Cardinals signed Ertz to a three-year $31.65 million deal in 2022.

Trey McBride will have more of an opportunity to shine at the TE position with Kyler Murray back and Ertz gone. The 24-year-old has 521 receiving yards and 1 touchdown so far this season.

According to Watt, Ertz wants to sign with a team that is headed to the playoffs this season to try to get a second Super Bowl ring.

