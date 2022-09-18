Herm Edwards to relinquish role as Arizona State University's head football coach

Herm Edwards is out as Arizona State University's head football coach, according to a statement from the vice president of university athletics.

According to a statement from ASU football's official Twitter account, Vice President Ray Anderson and Edwards reached the decision by "mutual agreement."

Anderson announced in a press conference that Shaun Aguano has been designated the interim head coach.

No further changes to the team are expected to be made, according to Anderson.

The full statement posted on Twitter reads:

"We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. By mutual agreement, Coach Edwards and I have determined that he will relinquish duties as our head coach. At the core of this is doing what is best for our current team, staff and university. I understand the frustrations out there. We must do better and that starts with our decision today."

Edwards' final game as coach was Saturday night against Eastern Michigan. The Sun Devils lost 30-21.

Anderson did not make any comment on the ongoing NCAA investigation involving Edwards.