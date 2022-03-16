Herm Edwards, ASU try to block out 'the noise' of ongoing NCAA investigation

TEMPE, AZ — Spring football kicked off Tuesday at Arizona State University.

The usual excitement surrounding the season has been dampened by the transfer of last season's starting QB, Jayden Daniels, and the ongoing NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations, which led to the departure of three assistant coaches and both coordinators.

The only coach still with the program who was named in the investigation is Head Coach Herm Edwards.

"We are focused in on competing, and trying to win positions, and coaches coaching. It's fun to get back on the grass," said Edwards, who spoke mostly in sports cliches and platitudes.

"What do you say to those people that question if you should still be at the helm?" asked Zach Crenshaw.

"First of all, I don't listen to the noise - and this is about spring football. It's about the coaches that are here and the players that are here. And that's where it's at. Any of that other stuff, I won't comment on it. That's just where I'm at with it, and that's the way it is."

Edwards also answered questions about uncertainty at the quarterback position and the transfer portal, which he referred to as college 'free agency.' He wished former QB Jayden Daniels the best of luck at LSU and thanked him for his time in Tempe.

Arizona State's first game is at home versus NAU on September 1.