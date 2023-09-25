Heber high school football team chasing history

HEBER, AZ — In Heber, Arizona, Mogollon High School football is part of life.

“We don’t have a lot to do, so this is the place to be,” one fan tells ABC15.

The tradition of the football program is engrained in the community.

Children go the games growing up, cheering on the Mustangs, and dreaming of one day being part of the program.

Keagan Porter, a senior, says he “always wanted to be part of the Mogollon football team growing up.”

Porter has now been on the team for the past three years, winning three straight State Championships.

“It just means so much to me and our community showing what we can do,” Porter said.

Rick Samon is the head coach of the program. He’s been with Mogollon football for 25 years, but just took over as head coach three years ago.

“You’d think I was the Mayor, and all I do is coach football!” Coach Samon said.

Being part of the community for so long, Samon knows his players on a personal level, watching them grow up and even having coached some of their parents.

“I remember them out here as little guys,” said Samon describing many of the students on his team. “It’s just pretty special!”

Samon and the Mustangs are now chasing history. This year, they could win a 4th state championship, which would be a first in eight-man football in Arizona.

Samon says “It would be a shock to the system!”

His quarterback Kyson Owens says “It’s going to be a challenge, but I think we can do it and it would mean a lot to everyone in the town.”

While the program’s success is great, Samon also hopes to make a bigger impact in the community saying “I feel like it’s a blessing to be here.”

This season the Mustangs had a setback when their bus caught fire during a road trip game. Samon says they’ve raised enough money for transportation for the rest of the year and to start looking at a new solution for next season.