Navajo County students safe after bus catches fire along I-17 south of Camp Verde

Navajo County students and staff are safe after their school bus caught fire along Interstate 17 north of the Valley late Thursday night.
Posted at 4:52 AM, Sep 08, 2023
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a bus from the Heber-Overgaard area caught fire just before 10 p.m. along I-17 south of Camp Verde.

Video from the scene showed the bus completely engulfed in flames.

According to a family member who reached out to ABC15, the bus was transporting a football team that was coming home from an away game.

According to the Heber-Overgaard school district calendar, the Thursday night football game was held in Mayer.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but much of the team's gear and personal belongings were reportedly destroyed in the fire.

The incident caused a temporary closure of the highway but it has since reopened.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

