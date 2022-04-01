Guardians and Reds 2022 Spring Training Menu: Hatch Green Chile Burger and Street Tacos!

GOODYEAR — Be Goodyear's guest! If you are stressed, it is ballpark dining the Cincinatti Reds and Cleveland Guardians suggest. Come catch some Spring Training games because their food is simply the best.

Goodyear Ballpark prides itself on showcasing unique desert experiences to its Midwestern visitors and this year the theme of the menu, Arizona flavors, reflects that purposed effort. With new bold entrées such as the Hatch Green Chile Burger and Street Tacos, your taste buds will thank you for the southwestern spin.

While you are at it, pick up a new hearty Bavarian pretzel or the Cheesy Changeup, a bacon burger that uses two grilled cheese as buns!

Not wanting to miss a pitch? Skip the line and order off of their new app.

See what all of the new items in the video above!

IF YOU GO:

Goodyear Ballpark

1933 S Ballpark Way

Goodyear, AZ 85338