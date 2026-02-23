Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Phoenix Mercury player Kara Braxton dead at 43

Le'coe Willingham, Kara Braxton
Former Phoenix Mercury player and WNBA Champion Kara Braxton has reportedly died at age 43.

According to the WNBA, Braxton played 10 seasons on teams including the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty.

Braxton was with the Phoenix Mercury in 2010-2011, and won two championships with Detroit in 2006 and 2008.

Her cause of death is under investigation, with unconfirmed reports of a car crash circulating on social media.

No additional information was immediately available.

