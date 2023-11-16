Former ASU AD Ray Anderson resigns but stays on as professor at same salary

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University announced earlier this week that Ray Anderson resigned as athletic director, but he’ll stay at the university with the same $950,000 annual salary until his contract ends in 2026.

An ASU spokesman told ABC15 that Anderson will continue as professor of practice and senior adviser to help expand the sports law and business program in the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

Anderson has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Stanford University and a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School.

In his new role, ASU said:

“Anderson will utilize his lifetime of sports-related business, legal and academic experiences, as well as his Stanford and Harvard Law School degrees.”

Anderson, 69, was hired in January 2014 and had a controversial tenure.

He was responsible for the hiring of Herm Edwards. During Edward’s tenure, the NCAA launched an investigation into the football program for alleged illegal recruiting practices.

Anderson’s resignation as athletic director comes months after Anderson announced the school had self-imposed a one-year postseason ban on its football program for this current season.

Under Anderson, ASU expanded to 26 varsity sports and added men’s ice hockey.

He was recently involved in the decision to rename Sun Devil Stadium as Mountain America Stadium in what ASU touted as one of the largest naming-rights deals in college history.

Anderson was also involved in the university’s decision to leave the Pac-12 conference for the Big 12.

He said in a statement earlier this week that it was “simply the right time” to step down.

“We have entered an unprecedented era where the number and magnitude of changes in the college sports landscape are astounding. As I approach 70, these are not matters that my leadership would be able to corral during my tenure. Continuity of leadership will be needed, and I am choosing to step aside to let the university find that leader,” he said.

Jim Rund, ASU’s senior vice president for Educational Outreach and Student Services, will serve as interim athletic director while ASU officials search for a replacement.

ASU President Michael Crow praised Anderson for prioritizing student success and raising unprecedented levels of resources.

“Ray Anderson has been one of the most impactful and longest-serving athletic directors in the history of Arizona State. We respect his decision, and we appreciate his service to the university,” Crow said in a statement.

