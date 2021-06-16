Watch
NCAA investigating ASU football program over alleged recruitment violations

Posted at 10:45 AM, Jun 16, 2021
The NCAA is investigating the Arizona State University football program over alleged recruitment violations.

Arizona State University confirmed that the investigation is underway to ABC15 on Wednesday.

A spokesperson released the following statement: “ASU can confirm the NCAA is conducting an investigation regarding allegations related to our football program. In accordance with NCAA bylaws, the university cannot provide further comment at this time.”

The Athletic reported ASU is accused of hosting prospects during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other recruitment violations.

