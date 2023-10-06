Former Arizona Coyote Michael Grabner now leading hockey’s next generation

Michael Grabner played 11 seasons in the NHL, including his final two with the Arizona Coyotes. Once his playing career ended, Grabner – like so many other NHL players – chose to keep his family in Arizona.

“The lifestyle is great. The weather is great. The kids had their foundation set up so we decided to hunker down here for a bit here and see where it goes,” Grabner told ABC15

Grabner — who was called Grabs, Grabby and a host of other nicknames by his teammates — now brings a whistle when he laces up his skates as a coach for the Jr. Coyotes 12u Elite team.

“I didn’t really see myself as a coach but somehow I fell into it,” Grabner said. “They usually keep you young and on your toes. It’s been a great experience the last couple years and we’ll see how much longer I can keep up with them!”

Even while coaching, Grabner still finds time to catch a Coyotes game at Mullett Arena every now and then.

“They have some young players out there that should hopefully make some noise,” Grabner said. “Some of the veteran guys stepped up last year and had some solid years so I think they’re going to be an exciting team to watch.”

Grabner says young core players like Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley and Matias Maccelli provide the team with a bright future. After adding veterans Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot and Matt Dumba in free agency, Grabner believes the Coyotes are ready to take the next step.

“I thought they had a pretty good home record last year and played well at home, so I think if they can figure out how to get some more wins on the road and play a solid game on the road then I think they’re going to be scratching at the playoffs this year,” Grabner said.

The 19-year-old rookie Cooley is already turning heads after a highlight reel goal during the Coyotes’ preseason game in Australia against Los Angeles.

“Just watching him you can see that he definitely has a lot of speed,” Grabner said. “I think he’s going to have a great year and be a fun player to watch for a long time.”

Grabner may be biased given that Cooley is now living in his house this year — an arrangement Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong helped set up to help Cooley adjust to life as a pro.

“I think it's probably the off-ice stuff like renting the house and paying the bills that he didn’t have to do before. So, I’m hoping I can help him with that stuff and he can just focus on playing hockey and having a good year,” Grabner said. “My wife is cooking most of the nights so that’s good. He’s been eating all the food I think he’s been playing with the kids a lot.”

Grabner is hoping for a big year from Cooley and is sure to remind him of what he tells his youth team: preseason predictions don’t mean anything once the players hit the ice.

“You just kind of tune out everything outside the glass and the rink is the same everywhere and you just focus on the game.”

The Coyotes open their regular season on Friday, October 13th against the New Jersey Devils in a game that will be broadcast on ABC15.