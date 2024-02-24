Extra 50/50 raffle money from D-backs playoff run going straight back into the community

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks' improbable run to the World Series is making a big impact in a way that you may not have realized.
Every home playoff game that the D-backs hosted came with a 50/50 raffle for fans where half the money went back into the "D-backs Give-Back" fund. Because the team hosted seven games during their World Series run, they were able to raise an extra $750,000 for their charitable fund.
So where will that money go?
The money raised in the raffle goes toward funding youth baseball and softball tournaments like the Chase Your Dream High School Baseball Classic that runs through Saturday in the Southwest Valley. The 15 schools involved in the tournament received a $10,000 grant to help their baseball and softball programs.
-
Valley wedding planner helping couples make their big day more inclusiveMaking sure your special day is just as special and unique as you are: That's the goal of a wedding expo happening this weekend, hosted by wedding planner Ashley Dickerson.
Valley woman thankful for nurse who saved her life at Glendale WalmartA Valley nurse is being hailed a hero after saving a woman who went into cardiac arrest at a Walmart in Glendale.
Mural project celebrates Black trailblazers throughout historyYou've likely seen dozens of murals all around downtown Phoenix celebrating African American trailblazers. It's all thanks to one Valley woman.
The D-backs Give-Back money also goes toward field improvements, grants for schools, team equipment, and many other good causes.
Learn more about the 50/50 raffle's impact on the community in the player above.