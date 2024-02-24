Extra 50/50 raffle money from D-backs playoff run going straight back into the community

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks' improbable run to the World Series is making a big impact in a way that you may not have realized.

Every home playoff game that the D-backs hosted came with a 50/50 raffle for fans where half the money went back into the "D-backs Give-Back" fund. Because the team hosted seven games during their World Series run, they were able to raise an extra $750,000 for their charitable fund.

So where will that money go?

The money raised in the raffle goes toward funding youth baseball and softball tournaments like the Chase Your Dream High School Baseball Classic that runs through Saturday in the Southwest Valley. The 15 schools involved in the tournament received a $10,000 grant to help their baseball and softball programs.

The D-backs Give-Back money also goes toward field improvements, grants for schools, team equipment, and many other good causes.

Learn more about the 50/50 raffle's impact on the community in the player above.