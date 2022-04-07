Ex-Cards coach Steve Wilks joins NFL discrimination lawsuit

PHOENIX — Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks joined a discrimination lawsuit involving multiple NFL teams Thursday.

Court documents show Coach Wilks, as well as Coach Ray Horton, were added as plaintiffs on a complaint with Brian Flores, alleging “systemic racial discrimination in the hiring, retention and termination of NFL coaches and executives.”

According to the documents, “Wilks was discriminated against by the Arizona Cardinals… in a manner consistent with the experiences of many Black coaches.”

The complaint goes on to say, “Wilks was hired as a ‘bridge coach’ and was not given any meaningful chance to succeed. He was unfairly and discriminatorily fired after just one season…”

RELATED: Black NFL coaches complain about hiring policies that have fallen short after Rooney Rule

While Wilks was coaching with the Cardinals, General Manager Steve Keim was suspended for a DUI conviction.

“Mr. Keim, in contrast, who clearly had personal responsibility for the team’s performance, and who had engaged in fireable conduct, remained,” while Wilks was let go, the complaint states.

After Wilks, the Cardinals hired, “a white coach, Kliff Kingsbury, who had no prior NFL coaching experience and was coming off of multiple losing seasons as a Head Coach at Texas Tech University.”

RELATED: Cards' Keim, Kingsbury contracts extended through 2027 season

The New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans are also named in the complaint.