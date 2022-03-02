Cards' Keim, Kingsbury contracts extended through 2027 season

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals are keeping General Manager Steve Keim and Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury a little bit longer.

The team announced contract extensions for Keim and Kingsbury on Wednesday reporting each one is under contract through the 2027 season.

"The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team's turnaround over the last three seasons," said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. "We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognize these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization."

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill on the extensions for Keim and Kingsbury: pic.twitter.com/g1Z0ju2UX6 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 2, 2022

Arizona went from having a 3-13 season in 2018, to an 11-6 record in 2021, under Keim and Kingsbury’s watch.

During that time, the Cardinals league rankings improved from the bottom 5 to the top 10 in most key categories, according to a statement from the team.

Keim recently concluded his 23rd season with the Cardinals and ninth as General Manager after he was appointed to that position in 2013. Kingsbury joined the team in 2019.