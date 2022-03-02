Watch
Sports

Actions

Cards' Keim, Kingsbury contracts extended through 2027 season

Cardinals Kingsbury Football
Rick Scuteri/AP
The Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell, left, head coach Kliff Kingsbury, middle, and general manager Steve Keim pose for a photo, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. The Arizona Cardinals introduced Kliff Kingsbury as their new coach a day after hiring the former Texas Tech coach in a bid to revitalize the worst offense in the NFL. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Cardinals Kingsbury Football
Posted at 10:09 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 12:50:49-05

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals are keeping General Manager Steve Keim and Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury a little bit longer.

The team announced contract extensions for Keim and Kingsbury on Wednesday reporting each one is under contract through the 2027 season.

"The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team's turnaround over the last three seasons," said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. "We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognize these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization."

RELATED: QB drama: Cardinals, Murray continue offseason squabble

Arizona went from having a 3-13 season in 2018, to an 11-6 record in 2021, under Keim and Kingsbury’s watch.

During that time, the Cardinals league rankings improved from the bottom 5 to the top 10 in most key categories, according to a statement from the team.

Keim recently concluded his 23rd season with the Cardinals and ninth as General Manager after he was appointed to that position in 2013. Kingsbury joined the team in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV