QB drama: Cardinals, Murray continue offseason squabble

TEMPE, AZ — One of the perks of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's three years as the team's quarterback is an absence of off-the-field distractions or drama.

That's changing in a hurry.

Murray and the Cardinals have been engaged in a passive-aggressive public squabble after the team's late-season fade ended in a 34-11 loss in the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 17.

The latest salvo came early Monday morning, when Murray's agent Erik Burkhardt sent a statement to a few media outlets — including ESPN and the NFL Network — pushing for his quarterback to receive a lucrative long-term extension.