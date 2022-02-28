Watch
QB drama: Cardinals, Murray continue offseason squabble

David Becker/AP
NFC quarterback Kyler Murray, of the Arizona Cardinals, stands on the field during introductions before the Pro Bowl NFL football game against the AFC, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 11:13 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 13:13:28-05

TEMPE, AZ — One of the perks of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's three years as the team's quarterback is an absence of off-the-field distractions or drama.

That's changing in a hurry.

Murray and the Cardinals have been engaged in a passive-aggressive public squabble after the team's late-season fade ended in a 34-11 loss in the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 17.

The latest salvo came early Monday morning, when Murray's agent Erik Burkhardt sent a statement to a few media outlets — including ESPN and the NFL Network — pushing for his quarterback to receive a lucrative long-term extension.

