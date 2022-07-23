Watch Now
ESPN: Suns, Monty Williams reportedly agree to contract extension

Phoenix Suns Head Coach Monty Williams has been voted ‘Coach of the Year’ by the National Basketball Coaches Association.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 13:42:51-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and head coach Monty Williams have reportedly agreed to a long-term contract extension.

ESPN reports the Suns had reached a deal with the reigning NBA Coach of the Year.

Williams has gone 149-78 in three seasons as the Suns head coach, leading them to the NBA finals in 2021 and to a franchise record 64 wins during the 2021-22 season.

Before Williams took the helm, the Suns had not made the playoffs since the 2009-2010 season.

Financial terms of the deal have not been released. The team has not yet confirmed that the deal is in place.

