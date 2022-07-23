ESPN: Suns, Monty Williams reportedly agree to contract extension

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and head coach Monty Williams have reportedly agreed to a long-term contract extension.

ESPN reports the Suns had reached a deal with the reigning NBA Coach of the Year.

ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has agreed on a long-term contract extension. Williams, the NBA’s coach of the year, had two years left on his original five-year deal — and now moves under contract for several more seasons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 23, 2022

Williams has gone 149-78 in three seasons as the Suns head coach, leading them to the NBA finals in 2021 and to a franchise record 64 wins during the 2021-22 season.

Before Williams took the helm, the Suns had not made the playoffs since the 2009-2010 season.

Financial terms of the deal have not been released. The team has not yet confirmed that the deal is in place.