Downtown Phoenix businesses packed as World Series heads to Arizona

PHOENIX — Throughout the Arizona Diamondbacks' path to the World Series, businesses in downtown Phoenix have been busy with fans.

Games three, four and potentially five will be held in Phoenix in the coming days, and it’s not the only big sporting event that took place this year.

Businesses in downtown Phoenix certainly got quite a boost with the Super Bowl taking over the Valley earlier this year. The Super Bowl brought in more than $1.3 billion in total economic activity, according to the Super Bowl LVII Host Committee.

While the World Series is still underway and has yet to come to Phoenix, it can be expected that millions of dollars will be coming in.

For example, the Phoenix Business Journal reports that Philadelphia saw a combined economic impact of $78 million just last year when the Phillies made it to the playoffs and World Series. There was a $49 million direct spending impact during the World Series.

The Phoenix Business Journal said Houston tourism officials saw an economic impact of about $12 million to $14 million per World Series game.

With both the Crown Public House and Willie’s Taco Joint sandwiched between Chase Field and the Footprint Center, both businesses are seeing quite a bit of traffic. On Saturday, restaurants braced for even more fans as the Suns play in their season home opener.

“It gives us the chills, and honestly, it's just a really grateful feeling to be in the location we're at, to have the Super Bowl and the World Series both in the same year, we couldn't ask for anything more,” said Kira Northrop, the front of house operations manager for Willie’s Taco Joint.

Crown Public House said it extended the patio to be able to accommodate more people.

“It’s been amazing, this whole year. The City of Phoenix is booking all kinds of conventions this year, too,” said Crown Public House co-owner Jason Bell. “The Suns are back with a great team, so, I mean it’s been awesome right here where we’re at. D-backs here, Suns here, conventions, it’s been exciting.”