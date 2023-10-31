Diamondbacks legends reflect on 2001 World Series win 22 years later

PHOENIX — The bases were loaded in the bottom of the ninth, the score tied 2-2, with just one out. The title for ‘2001 World Series Champions’ hung on the line – a toss-up between the New York Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks. And then Luis Gonzalez stepped up to bat.

“I'm watching Gonzo walk up. It was just the perfect time,” said Jay Bell, a former Diamondbacks player. “You know, as good as season as he had. It just seemed appropriate that he walks up to home plate.”

The energy inside Chase Field (then Bank One Ballpark) was reaching a fever pitch, the chanting like a drum beat keeping the stadium alive.

New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera wound up and launched the ball toward home plate. Gonzalez swung.

Foul ball.

Strike one.

The fervent gum chewing within the Diamondbacks dugout intensified, all eyes on Gonzo. The seconds ticked by. The crowd grew louder.

Rivera inhaled, winding up for his second throw.

He hurled the ball toward home plate – no – directly into the strike zone, where it collided with Gonzalez’ bat.

Smack!

A center field hit, and no infielder available to stop the ball in time.

“Of course, he ends up coming through,” Bell said, recounting the moment he’s replayed in his head countless times. “I get to score the winning run.”

The crowd erupted. Gonzalez ran to first base, his fists in the air as Diamondback players charged the field.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks are world champions!”

Leaping into each other’s arms, a mass of joyous chaos, the team surrounded Bell as he crossed home plate, scoring the game-winning run that cemented the Diamondbacks into their first, and thus far only, franchise World Series title.

“I see Matt Williams waiting on me and I touch home plate, I jump into his arms,” Bell recalled. “It was it was something I'll never forget.”

In the 22 years since the historic win, much has changed within the Valley, and on the team.

But the legends remember.

Now, 22 years later, they get to witness their team, a lineup of new players and new names, experience what they did. Another fever pitch in the Valley. A yearning for not just any win, but another World Series Championship title.

“Just to see the excitement. All the fans, our players, the city, the way they've embraced this team, it brings back a lot of great memories,” Gonzalez said.

While Gonzalez will always be remembered for hitting the game-winning ball, Bell will go down as the man who scored the game-winning run.

“As many times as I've seen that highlight replayed here, it's something that the city doesn't forget too much either,” Bell said.