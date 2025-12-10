Diamondbacks and Padres face off for two games this April in Mexico City

Major League Baseball finalized plans for a two-game series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres at Mexico City's Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú on April 25-26.

The series was anticipated when the regular-season schedule was announced in August but was not confirmed until Wednesday. Arizona will be the home team for both games.

This will be the third set of regular-season games in Mexico City after the Padres swept San Francisco in 2023 and Houston swept Colorado in 2024, both in two-game series.

Scheduled games at San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Mexico City in 2020 were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and contemplated games for 2025 were scrapped over finances.

Regular-season games were played in Monterrey, Mexico, in 1996 (Padres and New York Mets), 1999 (Padres and Rockies), 2018 (Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres) and 2019 (Cincinnati and St. Louis, and Houston and Los Angeles Angels).

MLB's collective bargaining agreement also called for games in Paris in 2025 and London next year but the France trip was canceled because of a failure to find a promoter and the Britain series because of scheduling issues with West Ham's Olympic Stadium and Fox television. The CBA called for games at San Juan in 2026 but none have been announced.

Tickets for the Mexico City games go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaser on Monday, January 19. For more details, click here.