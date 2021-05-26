Watch
Sports

Actions

Davis, Lakers bounce back to beat Suns 109-102 in Game 2

items.[0].videoTitle
The Los Angeles Lakers held on for a hard-fought 109-102 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.
Lakers Suns Basketball
Lakers Suns Basketball
Posted at 10:02 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 01:13:13-04

PHOENIX — Anthony Davis scored 34 points, Dennis Schroder added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a hard-fought 109-102 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series on Tuesday night.

It was a big bounce-back game for the Lakers, and especially Davis. The forward struggled in Game 1 and took personal responsibility for the team’s 99-90 loss on Sunday.

His 3-pointer with 2:15 left on Tuesday put Los Angeles up 98-92 and ended a late Suns rally.

LeBron James added 23 points. Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app