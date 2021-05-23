Watch
Phoenix Suns win in return to playoffs, beating LA Lakers 99-90

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) celebrates his three-point basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) looks on during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 18:22:32-04

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 16 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns won their first playoff game in 11 years, beating the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers 99-90 in Game 1 on Sunday.

It was the first playoff game for several Suns players, including Booker, Ayton, and Mikal Bridges, but they didn’t look like postseason rookies against LeBron James and the Lakers.

They helped Phoenix offset a tough game for veteran All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who didn’t look healthy after a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.

James finished with 18 points. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

