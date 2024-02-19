D-backs manager Torey Lovullo says anonymous fans have been sending him ice cream deliveries

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ready to get to work Monday as the full squad reported to spring training, but there were a few laughs along the way.

After the team's extended playoff run ended last season, Lovullo was emotional when he told reporters that all he wanted to do was hide and eat ice cream for a few days.

“I want to run away and hide for a few days. I want to go camping and just sit in the tent and suck my thumb and eat ice cream," Lovullo said after losing the World Series to the Texas Rangers.

Lovullo was able to have plenty of ice cream this offseason, partially thanks to some anonymous D-backs fans.

Lovullo told reporters Monday that the first order showed up at his doorstep this offseason from someone named "Dan." Lovullo assumed it was from Arizona Sports radio host Dan Bickley, who later told Lovullo it was not from him.

"He was like, 'Uhh, hey buddy I didn't send you any ice cream,'" Lovullo recalled with a laugh.

He said he had already been eating it for two days at that point, so he figured it must have been safe.

"At that point, it was too late, so I ended up eating everything I got," Lovullo said. "It didn't matter who it was coming from."

Lovullo said some of the ice cream was hand-delivered with no address on it over the offseason.

"That might be a little weird," Lovullo jokingly said Monday. "But I was eating it, I'll tell you that."

