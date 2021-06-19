Watch
D-backs lose record 15th straight, Souza homers in return

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed fouls a pitch off the face mask of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 18, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
LOS ANGELES — The Diamondbacks stumbled to their franchise-record 15th straight loss, with Steven Souza Jr. hitting a go-ahead home run in his return to Arizona following a horrific knee injury and helping the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 victory.

Arizona broke the team mark of 14 straight losses from July 9-25, 2004, and lost for the 38th time in 43 games.

The Diamondbacks have the worst record in the major leagues at 20-51.

Souza slipped on home plate and tore his left ACL while playing for the Diamondbacks in an exhibition game against the Chicago White Sox on March 25, 2019.

