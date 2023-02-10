SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a large crowd of spectators that ran through the entrance gates at WM Phoenix Open early Friday morning did not make it onto the course.

ABC15 crews were outside of the gates when a large crowd of people appeared to rush through the gates.

The crowd rushed into the facility around 5:30 a.m., which is 90 minutes before the scheduled opening time of 7 a.m.

Crowd rushes into WM Phoenix Open 90 minutes ahead of opening time

While the crowd ran into TPC Scottsdale, there were clearly no security checks being performed at the first gate.

Our crews were talking to security guards at the WM Phoenix Open, who first gave conflicting stories about whether the crowd was actually allowed to enter early.

Security says decision was made by supervisor to open gates early because crowd outside was getting rowdy and line was nearly reaching street and had potential to block traffic. Fans did run through metal detectors & had to pass through 2 more checkpoints before 16th hole #abc15 — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) February 10, 2023

Scottsdale Police Department later told ABC15 that there are other levels of security and other checkpoints beyond that gate, and no one is actually allowed to enter the course until 7 a.m.

Police suggested the initial gate that the crowd ran through is simply a corral to control the number of people lined up at internal security checkpoints.

While ABC15 did not see a similar situation with the crowds occur Thursday, police did not express concern over the early rush of guests Friday.

Friday and Saturday are both sold-out events, but tickets are still available for Sunday.