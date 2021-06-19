Clippers eliminate Jazz, face Suns in Western Conference Finals Sunday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terance Mann scored a career-high 39 points and the Los Angeles Clippers advanced to a conference final for the first time in the franchise’s 51-year history, beating the Utah Jazz 131-119 on Friday night.

Paul George had 28 points and Reggie Jackson added 27 to help the fourth-seeded advance to face second-seeded Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals.

Game 1 is Sunday at the Phoenix Suns Arena on ABC15 at 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles won the final two games against the Jazz with All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard sidelined by a sprained right knee.

RELATED: Phoenix Suns Western Conference Finals home game tickets go on sale

Donovan Mitchell led top-seeded Utah with 39 points. The Jazz had the NBA’s top regular-season record but lost four straight for the first time all year.