Clippers eliminate Jazz, face Suns in Western Conference Finals Sunday

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann, left, celebrates with guard Paul George after scoring and drawing a foul during the first half in Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Utah Jazz Friday, June 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 10:39 PM, Jun 18, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terance Mann scored a career-high 39 points and the Los Angeles Clippers advanced to a conference final for the first time in the franchise’s 51-year history, beating the Utah Jazz 131-119 on Friday night.

Paul George had 28 points and Reggie Jackson added 27 to help the fourth-seeded advance to face second-seeded Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals.

Game 1 is Sunday at the Phoenix Suns Arena on ABC15 at 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles won the final two games against the Jazz with All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard sidelined by a sprained right knee.

Donovan Mitchell led top-seeded Utah with 39 points. The Jazz had the NBA’s top regular-season record but lost four straight for the first time all year.

