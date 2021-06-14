Watch
MONDAY: Phoenix Suns Western Conference Finals home game tickets go on sale

David Zalubowski/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul congratulates teammates during a timeout in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:38 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 00:42:38-04

PHOENIX — As the Phoenix Suns say, it's time to Rally the Valley!

The Phoenix Suns are headed into the NBA Western Conference Finals after sweeping the Denver Nuggets in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs.

The team has secured home-court advantage for games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Finals and tickets are expected to go fast.

The Suns have proved to be a must-watch team of the Valley heading into the playoffs, as tickets have been quickly bought and sold at higher prices by resellers.

For your chance to score some tickets in the Western Conference Finals, tickets go on sale Monday.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. with priority access being given to season ticket members at 8 a.m.

Click here to buy tickets: Suns.com/SingleGame

