MONDAY: Phoenix Suns Western Conference Finals home game tickets go on sale

PHOENIX — As the Phoenix Suns say, it's time to Rally the Valley!

The Phoenix Suns are headed into the NBA Western Conference Finals after sweeping the Denver Nuggets in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs.

The team has secured home-court advantage for games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Finals and tickets are expected to go fast.

The Suns have proved to be a must-watch team of the Valley heading into the playoffs, as tickets have been quickly bought and sold at higher prices by resellers.

For your chance to score some tickets in the Western Conference Finals, tickets go on sale Monday.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. with priority access being given to season ticket members at 8 a.m.

Click here to buy tickets: Suns.com/SingleGame