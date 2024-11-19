Christian Walker becomes free agent after declining Diamondbacks' qualifying offer

PHOENIX — Christian Walker has officially become a free agent after declining the Arizona Diamondbacks' qualifying offer, as expected.

Pitcher Nick Martinez was the only free agent to accept among 13 players given $21.05 million qualifying offers from their former clubs.

Those who declined offers Tuesday were New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto, Baltimore right-hander Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander, Boston right-hander Nick Pivetta, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández, Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, left-hander Sean Manaea, right-hander Luis Severino and Walker.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 14 of 144 offers have been accepted.

Walker had a .251 batting average with 26 home runs in 130 games last season. Walker missed time toward the end of the season due to an injury and never fully rebounded before the season ended.

Walker will now test the free agent market and is expected to get much heftier offers than the qualifying offer from the D-backs. Walker should get several multi-year offers from different teams. The D-backs are also expected to continue talks with Walker on re-signing.

If Walker does sign with a different team, the D-backs will get an early-round draft pick in return.