Cardinals training camp comes to a close

GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona Cardinals training camp is wrapping up at State Farm Stadium after three and a half weeks. This latest week was the most grueling of them all, so when Kliff Kingsbury told the team Thursday that Friday morning’s practice was just a walk-through, it was well-received to say the least.

"I think it's just an accumulation of the last couple of weeks and then this week, like five-day stretch, we were in the locker room like, 'Damn, we got another one tomorrow.' So, when he said that, guys were definitely excited," said linebacker Devon Kennard. "I think it's good for the young guys to get their legs fresh. They're gonna have to play a lot of snaps on Sunday."

Part of the reason for a light day of work was because the Cardinals had a few injuries this week.

"They'll be okay moving forward," Kliff Kingsbury said of the injured players. "It's just for this game. We lost a couple of bodies we weren't anticipating losing, so we got a little light on numbers going into this game."

Speaking of the numbers game, this is when guys on the roster bubble try to keep that out of their head, but it’s only human.

"It's always going to be about ups and downs. It's going to be about fighting through adversity, and I kind of kept that mentality all the way through this process," said rookie quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. "We knew it wasn't gonna be easy, and that's why I said I'm thankful and grateful for this organization because they gave me the opportunity to continue my journey. Every day it's a learning curve for myself, and I'm just trying to get better."

Guarantano is currently the odd man out as the fourth quarterback. Trace McSorley has an opportunity to put a stranglehold on that third-string job, and he can do so by beating his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, who he helped build that bizarre streak of 21 straight preseason wins.

"I think even like after the first year, it was like one of those, 'Oh, hey, we haven't lost in two preseasons,' or something like that." McSorley said. "So, then it's just kind of, 'hey, by the way, we haven't lost like, we got to keep winning and keep the streak alive. It's one of those things that it just kind of became a thing of its own."

Now McSorley has a chance to end it.

As for starting jobs, Antonio Hamilton has grabbed that #2 cornerback spot from Marco Wilson.

"Antonio Hamilton's been really, I would say a nice surprise, but we knew what type of competitor he was," said Kingsbury. "I think he's continued to ascend and really taken over that number two spot as of now. Physical, tough, edgy, every day has a chip on his shoulder. I really like what I've seen from him."

No reps for starting QB Kyler Murray, but expect Murray to be back on the headset calling plays at some point on Sunday.

"You'll see me probably laughing sometimes, he's a funny guy on the mic," Guarantano said of Murray. "I really enjoy when he's on and when he's doing it, especially in the scrimmages. He definitely bring some life to the games and to the scrimmages."

Sunday’s lone preseason home game kicks off at 5 p.m.

The next time the Cardinals play in Glendale is September 11th for the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former owner Bill Bidwill will be inducted into the Cardinals Ring of Honor at halftime of that game.

