Cardinals-Saints kickoff moved up as Ida threatens Louisiana

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - Fans arrive at the Louisiana Superdome before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, file photo. Amid public and political scrutiny, the New Orleans Saints have adopted a new refund policy allowing fans to relinquish their season tickets and get their money back. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 9:20 AM, Aug 27, 2021
NEW ORLEANS, LA — Kickoff for Saturday's preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Saints at the Superdome has been moved up seven hours because of the potential for Tropical Storm Ida to hit the Louisiana coast as a strong hurricane by Sunday.

The Saints announced the game will start at noon Central Time and that the change was agreed upon after consultation with city officials in New Orleans, the National Weather Service, The Department of Homeland Security and the NFL.

The National Hurricane Center warns that Ida has hallmarks of a rapidly intensifying storm that could slam into Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane.

