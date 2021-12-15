Watch
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins reportedly out for regular season after sprained knee, ESPN reports

Ralph Freso/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) runs with the ball after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly out for the rest of the season, according to a report from ESPN.

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler reported that Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and the team is "hopeful to get him back at some point in the postseason."

Hopkins incurred the injury during Monday's game against the Rams, in which they lost 30-23.

It is still uncertain whether Hopkins will need surgery, according to Schefter.

