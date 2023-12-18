Brock Purdy dazzles in Arizona return, jumps to MVP favorite

GLENDALE, AZ — The San Francisco 49ers are, indeed, Purdy good. As was Brock Purdy's first NFL start back in his home state.

"To come home and have everybody from high school, Perry, and Queen Creek, Gilbert, to come to the game and support like they have, it means everything to me," Purdy said after the 49ers 45-29 win. "In high school, I'd come watch the Cardinals and felt like that, now I'm playing on that field. So cool. Definitely something I'll look back on in life and be very thankful for."

With an army of family and friends in attendance, Purdy threw four touchdowns and led the 49ers to the NFC West title.

"He makes the City of Gilbert, East Valley and the whole state of Arizona proud," said Gilbert resident Mark Arellano, who organizes weekly 'Brock Parties' to support the local QB.

His passer rating was an incredible 135.3, the 6th time this season he's gone over 130, which ties an NFL record alongside Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, Ryan Tannehill, and Russell Wilson.

One more in the final three games, and he stands alone.

"It's easy to get caught up on, 'alright, we have to do this, the big goal, the big picture, and we should always have that in mind, but we don't want to just get to the end and miss out on the whole process," Purdy said. "We're still trying to enjoy the season, the games, the little moments."

Two more games with a passer rating over 110, and Purdy will set the record for the best two-year stretch to start a career.

"The amount of plays he makes throughout these two years has been as many plays of any quarterback I've ever been around," said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. "He's been a stud."

From Mr. Irrelevant two Aprils ago, to now the overwhelming favorite to win the MVP.

"I'm honored, but man, I think I have a great team around me and guys willing to make plays and stuff," said Purdy. "I'm trying to do my part and help our team win, and I'm very honored to hear it, but I think we just have an MVP team overall."

"It's a great story. That's something that the country needs to see," said Arellano. "If you dream big enough, if you have a passion to do something in life, go for it."

It's fitting in this story that chants of 'Purdy' echoed throughout State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

"To finish the game with people chanting your name in the stands is about as cool as it can get," said Shanahan.

Move aside Rudy, this Hollywood script is writing itself.

"If you just look at the whole grand scheme of it, being drafted last and all that, I guess people could start saying stuff about movies and stuff," Purdy said. "I'm just staying one day at a time. I'm playing football. I've dreamed of being able to play in the NFL. I've got a great team around me and that's just where I'm at, trying to enjoy every day."