LIVE: Brittney Griner speaks out ahead of Phoenix Mercury 2023 training camp

PHOENIX — WNBA Champion Brittney Griner is speaking out Thursday ahead of the 2023 Phoenix Mercury training camp.

A team spokesperson said Griner will not be discussing her lengthy detainment in Russia, but about returning to the court for another season with the Mercury.

It's the first time Griner has spoken to media since she was released from Russia late last year.

The press conference is set to take place at 9 a.m. at Footprint Center.

There will also be a mural unveiled outside of Footprint Center bringing awareness to individuals wrongfully detained abroad. It was created in partnership with the Bring Our Families Home Campaign.

