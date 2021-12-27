TUCSON, AZ — Boise State has pulled out of the Arizona Bowl in Tucson.

Breaking: @BroncoSportsFB has pulled out of @theARIZONABOWL due to too many players contracting covid. We are actively looking for a replacement. I suggest @WSUCougarFB does a poll of players whether they want to play in Az bowl or Sun Bowl. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 27, 2021

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said the game could still take place, and that the bowl was actively looking for a replacement team.

A Monday tweet from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger said the Arizona Bowl had about 24 hours to find a replacement team, otherwise Central Michigan could be released to play Washington State in the Sun Bowl in El Paso.

As expected, Washington State is committed to the Sun Bowl & would not play in the Arizona Bowl, sources confirm.



If the Arizona Bowl cannot find a replacement for Boise in the next ~24 hrs & MAC lifts Central Michigan's obligation, CMU is expected to be bound for the Sun Bowl. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 27, 2021

Washington State was left without an opponent when Miami backed out of the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Boise State Bronco Athletics released this statement to KGUN:

In consultation with its medical staff, in addition to campus and public health officials, Boise State football has shut down all team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols, therefore will be unable to compete in the 2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, Bronco Athletics announced Monday.



“We feel for the young men in our program who were very much looking forward to closing out their season, and for some, their football careers,” director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey said. “I would personally like to thank Kym Adair and her team at the Arizona Bowl for putting together a first-class student-athlete and fan experience that we are extremely disappointed to miss.”





If the Arizona Bowl takes place, it will not be televised but will be available on the Barstool.com website, app and social media channels.