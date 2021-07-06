Valley nurse surprised with Phoenix Suns tickets

PHOENIX — A Valley nurse who was on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus got a very special "thank you" Tuesday morning from the Phoenix Suns and Good Morning America.

Mikal Bridges and the Suns surprised Mary Cupp with tickets to Tuesday night's Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cupp is a nurse at HonorHealth Thompson Peak Center in addition to being a wife and a mother to two young kids.

She spent 14 hours a day taking care of COVID-19 patients all the while she was nursing her own mother who was battling cancer.

On Tuesday night she gets a well-deserved break to cheer on her Suns. This will actually be the first Suns game Cupp has attended in person.

Her husband and her bosses knew about the surprise, so she got off early and her husband got a babysitter!