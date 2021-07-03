Valley artist creating custom Phoenix Suns 'The Valley' signs

PHOENIX — Diehard Suns fans are being treated to a bit of adventure during the post-season run thanks to Valley artist Leslie Carrasco.

“I enjoy getting into my creative side,” said Carrasco.

Carrasco is finding her latest creative side after being inspired by the Phoenix Suns' incredible run to the NBA Finals.

“We love the Arizona sunsets and we saw the new Valley jerseys and it just popped,” said Carrasco, a Phoenix Native.

For years, the lifelong Suns fan has made customized signs or weddings and special events.

Now, she is taking those same techniques to create a truly unique tribute to an extraordinary team.

The new sign is carved from wood in the shape of Arizona, and coated in Suns colors, the words “The Valley” is displayed prominently across the front in gold.

So far, Suns fans can’t seem to get enough of them. She has sold 50 in just a few weeks, another 50 are on backorder. Each handcrafted plaque taking at least two days to complete.

“They love that they can have a piece of what's going on this year, a piece of that energy and that vibe that we’re having as we have this unity within our state,” said Carrasco.

A unity that also spawned the idea of creating an adventure for those same fans along the way. Some lucky fans can even snag one of them for free. To do it, you’ll have to go to Rufus Salvaged Goods Instagram page for clues on where they’ve hidden them on our valley hiking trails.

“So, I’ll go up and hide it and take videos as I go, to kind of let people know where I’m going and headed and we tell them what mountain, so they know the mountain and aren’t scouring the Valley,” said Carrasco with a laugh.

Every game day, she’ll post the clues. She’s hidden four so far, all have been found. One man showing his excitement from the find with a selfie on Lookout Mountain in North Phoenix.

“I love it, I love when you create something and somebody sees your creation and cherishes it as much as you do, it’s inspiring,” said Carrasco.