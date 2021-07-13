Suns warn against violence between fans after incident at Sunday rally

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are reminding fans to be respectful while cheering on their favorite team.

In a tweet Monday, the team said some fans "stepped out of line" at Sunday's watch party at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

A friendly reminder to all Phoenix Suns fans across the Valley and beyond about what it means to rep your team. Revel in the excitement of the Suns and the 2021 NBA Finals. Cheer loudly. Wear your gear proudly. And show respect for your fellow NBA fans no matter who they rep. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 12, 2021

Phoenix police say officers were contacted by security regarding an assault that occurred in the stands. Officers spoke to the parties involved and viewed cell phone footage, and learned there was an argument that turned physical when one person poured a beverage on someone else and one fan punched another. Police say two men were cited for their part in the incident.

Suns fans are tweeting what is believed to be footage of the incident involved.

SUNS FANS FIGHTING SUNS FANS??? WTF😓😭😡 pic.twitter.com/q1bGNhh9rG — JT (@RealJtHolmes) July 12, 2021

The Suns lost Game 3 to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100.

Game 4 is Wednesday night, with the series now guaranteed to go back to Phoenix afterward.

