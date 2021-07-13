Watch
Suns warn against violence between fans after incident at Sunday rally

Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 20:02:44-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are reminding fans to be respectful while cheering on their favorite team.

In a tweet Monday, the team said some fans "stepped out of line" at Sunday's watch party at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

Phoenix police say officers were contacted by security regarding an assault that occurred in the stands. Officers spoke to the parties involved and viewed cell phone footage, and learned there was an argument that turned physical when one person poured a beverage on someone else and one fan punched another. Police say two men were cited for their part in the incident.

Suns fans are tweeting what is believed to be footage of the incident involved.

The Suns lost Game 3 to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100.

Game 4 is Wednesday night, with the series now guaranteed to go back to Phoenix afterward.

