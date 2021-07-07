Suns hosting 'Road Game Rally' at Phoenix Suns Arena for Game 3 of NBA Finals

PHOENIX — Suns fans who want to help rally the Valley during Game 3 of the NBA Finals can attend a rally at Phoenix Suns Arena.

The team is putting on a "Road Game Rally" on Sunday to keep the energy going while the Suns face off against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

Attendees will be able to enjoy the amenities of the arena and cheer on the Suns.

The rally will feature live entertainment, including a halftime performance by Katastro.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans at the rally will receive a rally towel.

Tickets are $10 per person, with parking available at the 1st Street and Jefferson garage for $5. Children under the age of 2 will be admitted for free.

Can't attend? You can watch the Suns take on the Bucks for Game 3 of the NBA Finals Sunday on ABC15 at 5 p.m.!

