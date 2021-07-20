Suns playoff run generates huge economic impact for Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns playoff run is having a big impact on the community's economy, according to team and city officials.

Recently, Suns CEO Jason Rowley and Christine Mackay, Economic Development Director for the City of Phoenix, spoke to the Phoenix Business Journal about the team’s success off the court.

"It’s just been terrific to see the vibrancy in downtown Phoenix, all the fans coming out,” said Rowley.

Usually, the team has a $182 million economic impact, according to Mackay. However, that number is expected to increase thanks to the team’s success.

Mackay told business leaders that restaurants and bars are reporting dramatic increases in sales.

“Double, triple... some of them are reporting their business is ten times what it would normally be at a good time so we'll know what that economic impact will be very soon but I can tell you the numbers are going to be astronomical,” she said.

The Suns also recently announced a partnership with Footprint.

They’re also going to open a sportsbook with Fan Duel inside the arena next season.

Rowley told ABC15 that betting on sports will make some of their games more exciting.

"I think it's a great opportunity for additional levels of fan engagement,” he said.

“That's the biggest piece of it. It gives a different avenue, a different angle, something that some people who might not otherwise be a fan of a particular sport might now have a different level of interest,” Rowley added.

The Suns play the Bucks in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Catch it on ABC15 starting at 5:30 p.m.