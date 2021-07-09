Senior living communities make beer wager for NBA finals

TEMPE, AZ — If the Phoenix Suns end their dry spell and win the NBA finals, senior citizens living in Friendship Village Tempe will have free beer for their celebratory toast.

Many of the 800 residents of this senior living community like to hang out in their on-site sports bar, El Fuego, to watch the Suns smoke their opponents.

When they heard the residents of Eastcastle Place in Milwaukee were just as passionate about the Bucks, they made a wager.

The victors will receive cases of craft beer.

"I have Bucks in six, so we'll win it back home, said Eastcastle Place Executive Director Tyler Gudex. "That's what I'm sticking to. Go Bucks!"

"I want to win in four and take their beer right away," said Friendship Village resident Diane Whalen.

If the Bucks win the series, the residents at Eastcastle Place will drink Four Peaks' Kilt Lifter.

If the Suns earn the trophy, it will be Wisconsin's Spotted Cow beer for the Friendship Village fans.

The senior living community bet also involves a donation to charity, and the executive director of the facility that loses will have to wear the victor's jersey.