Road closures, free rides and more: What you need to know before the NBA Finals in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Game Two of the NBA Finals is Thursday night. If you were lucky enough to score a ticket or are celebrating nearby, here is what you need to know before you head to downtown Phoenix.

The Phoenix Street Transportation Department provided ABC15 with a list of restrictions that are already in place in the area, for drivers to be aware of:

What to know about driving downtown during NBA Finals

South to north:



3 rd Ave restricted from Jefferson – McDowell

Ave restricted from Jefferson – McDowell 1 st Ave restricted from Madison – Adams

Ave restricted from Madison – Adams Central Ave restricted from South Phoenix area and ending on Adams

1 st St restricted from Jackson – Jefferson

St restricted from Jackson – Jefferson 3 rd St restricted from Jackson – Washington

St restricted from Jackson – Washington 4 th St restricted from Lincoln – Jackson

St restricted from Lincoln – Jackson 5 th St restricted from Jefferson – Washington

St restricted from Jefferson – Washington 7th St restricted from Lincoln – Monroe

West to east:



Lincoln restricted from 7 th – 4 th Aves; 2 nd Ave – 2 nd St

– 4 Aves; 2 Ave – 2 St Buchanan restricted from 1 st Ave – 2 nd St

Ave – 2 St Jackson fully closed from 1 st – 3 rd Streets

– 3 Streets Jefferson restricted from 4 th – Central Aves; 2 nd – 7 th St

– Central Aves; 2 – 7 St Washington restricted from 4 th Ave – 2 nd St

Ave – 2 St Adams restricted from 20th Ave – 2nd St

All Phoenix street closures are available to view by map here.

Valley Metro is providing free light rail rides to ticketholders. Here are the specifics listed on their website:

RailRide is applicable to any ticketed Phoenix Suns Arena event.

Phoenix Suns Arena event tickets are not valid for bus fare, only light rail.

Keep those event tickets handy for proof of ticket purchase when you’re heading to the arena. Failure to show a valid ticket (i.e. print, mobile or season tickets, or proof of ticket purchase) can result in fines ranging from $50 to $500.

Events that do not use Phoenix Suns Arena / Ticketmaster ticketing are not eligible.

Event tickets are valid light rail fare for the day of the event only, for the period four hours prior to the event until the end of the transit day.

If you decide you do want to drive yourself, here is how to navigate to nearby parking:



From the East Valley: I-10 to SB 7th St, WB on Washington St.

From the West Valley: I-10 to SB 7th Avenue, EB on Jefferson St.

From the Southeast Valley: I-17 to NB 7th St.

