PREDICTION: Phoenix Suns trending to make a comeback in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks

Don't you hit that panic button! As a certain NFL quarterback in the state of Wisconsin likes to say, R-E-L-A-X. The Phoenix Suns struggled across the board in Game 3, which has become a familiar theme throughout this playoff run. And every single time the Suns have responded in a big way in Game 4. Heck, that's how this team has responded to losses all year long. I think they will follow that same script in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a beast and he's going to get his buckets. He scored 42 in Game 2 and the Suns still won by 10. Bottom line is, Giannis can go off and that doesn't mean doom is on the horizon for the Suns. The Bucks are bigger, they're going to get a big chunk of points in the paint, but giving them second-chance opportunities often is something that can't happen. That's what has been and will be the focus for the Suns going into Game 4.

Chris Paul was eyeing the box score during his postgame press conference, saying he was unhappy with committing four turnovers. The team as a whole committed 15. I think, to a degree, that is to be expected when you go on the road for the first time in a series with a hostile crowd against a desperate team.

Devin Booker had his worst game of the playoffs. DeAndre Ayton got off to a great start, but foul trouble made him mostly ineffective the entire second half. And still, the Suns clawed back to get within four before another massive Bucks run put the game away. Booker isn't going to be that bad two games in a row and Ayton will learn and be coached-up with the foul trouble.

Long story short: the Suns are a better basketball team and they will display the toughness and resiliency we've seen all season long for a game 4 win and a chance to close it out at home.

PREDICTION: Suns 113, Bucks 107